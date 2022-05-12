Man missing north of Brisbane as rising water traps cars, chopper rescues driver

The system was shifting offshore, however the Bureau of Meteorology issued a serious flood warning for Laidley Creek, south-west of Brisbane. The bureau stated main flooding was doable within the area throughout the morning, whereas minor to reasonable flooding was occurring alongside Lockyer and Bremer rivers, Warrill Creek and Lower Brisbane River. A reasonable flood warning was in place for the higher Brisbane and Stanley rivers. In Brisbane, Moggill Ferry companies had been cancelled due to particles, whereas the CityCat and different ferry companies had been cancelled on Wednesday night time.

Beaches, with swells of as much as 4 metres, remained closed on Thursday. The Cape River additionally had a serious flood warning, and a minor flood warning was in place for the Burdekin and Suttor rivers. Flooding within the Lockyer Valley. Credit:Transport and Main Roads Queensland. The rain pressured dozens of roads to shut throughout the state, whereas emergency companies continued to reply to automobiles in floodwater. In Caboolture on Thursday morning, the Queensland Ambulance Service stated automobiles had been caught on Beachmere Road at 7am, however nobody was injured or required transport to hospital.

The city of Giru in Queensland’s Burdekin area skilled important flooding. Credit:Nine News At Imbil, within the Gympie area, a lady’s car grew to become submerged in floodwater on Imbil Island Road on Wednesday night time, however she declined paramedic assist. The SES has continued to reply to greater than 100 requires help. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated swiftwater rescue crews responded to 5 requests for help since 3pm on Wednesday, however no rescues had been required. Palaszczuk stated a number of roads had been being affected by flooding, and urged motorists to watch out.

The bureau’s Laura Boekel stated already flooded western catchments had skilled renewed rises to reasonable flood ranges. “Over the coming days we are expecting rain areas to continue across central and eastern Queensland,” she stated. “We could see thunderstorms which could bring more intense pockets of rainfall as well as damaging winds. At this stage, these rain areas will likely ease from Saturday. “Due to saturated catchments across large areas of Queensland, any rainfall could lead to flash flooding as catchments are responding very quickly to rain.” Overnight, 206 millimetres was recorded at Wonbah Forest, inland from Bundaberg, 154 millimetres at Ocean View within the Moreton Bay area, and 139 millimetres at Woodford.