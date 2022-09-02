Man named in Fraser’s Phala Phala affidavit alleges Hawks questioned him without lawyer present | News24

A suspect named within the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm claims the Hawks took him out of jail for questioning with out his authorized consultant.

Urbanus Shaumbwako was arrested in Cape Town in 2020, allegedly whereas in possession of unlicensed automated firearms, on the finish of a automobile chase in Table View.

Shaumbwako’s authorized consultant requested that his consumer be positioned in protecting custody if he had been to be secretly eliminated once more.

One of the boys allegedly implicated within the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm Phala Phala by former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser alleged that the Hawks took him out of jail for questioning in reference to the theft with out his lawyer current.

But the Hawks denied these allegations.

He is known to have been about to supply a plea in relation to the 12 firearms. The firearms' id markers had been modified with out written permission, which rendered the weapons illegal by way of the Firearms Control Act.

He is known to have been about to supply a plea in relation to the 12 firearms. The firearms’ id markers had been modified with out written permission, which rendered the weapons illegal by way of the Firearms Control Act.

His trial on the firearms fees was delayed for hours within the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday.

Shaumbwako is called by former correctional companies commissioner and State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser in an affidavit on the theft of onerous money from Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo on 9 February 2020.

When the matter lastly got here up in court docket on Thursday, his lawyer Reon Heckrath stated that the plea was void due to new developments.

He stated the investigating officer and a member of the Hawks took his consumer out of his cell at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town on 27 June this 12 months and questioned him with out the lawyer being current.

The lawyer was solely informed of the event when he was phoned that night.

“During the visit to my client, they were there for about three hours,” Heckrath informed the court docket.

He stated as a result of a criticism of theft had not been laid concerning the Phala Phala incident, there was not even an official case to justify questioning Shaumbwako.

And, by “coincidence”, the investigating officer in Shaumbwako’s Table View weapons case, can also be trying into the Phala Phala matter.

Heckrath stated the investigating officer and the Hawks officer requested Shaumbwako to undergo Fraser’s affidavit and level out any errors Fraser might need made, and to right them.

Two weeks later, Heckrath let the investigating officer know he was in Cape Town. They requested him to deliver his consumer, and for his consumer to make a press release concerning Phala Phala, however stated he didn’t need to signal the assertion. Heckrath stated he refused.

“My client is certainly not charged with robbery,” he submitted.

He added that there have been additionally severe issues about Fraser saying that Shaumbwako’s cellphone was pinged to Cape Town.

“When did he ping my client’s cellphone?” he requested. “How did he know which phone my client uses?”

He requested that Shaumbwako be positioned in protecting custody in case he’s once more secretly eliminated by the police.

He stated one of many different individuals named in Fraser’s affidavit had been shot at in Johannesburg two weeks in the past, however didn’t elaborate.

The matter was postponed to eight September for additional trial preparation on the unique firearms cost.

Shaumbwako was taken again into custody. He is being held at Pollsmoor Prison.

The Hawks stated it took notice of what was stated in court docket.

“We deny insinuations made by the lawyer and if need be, the Hawks will testify in court to set the record straight,” stated Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.

Outside the court docket, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila stated the firearms case had completely nothing to do with the Phala Phala controversy.

Ntabazalila stated the one cost he confronted was the firearms matter.

He stated Heckrath must make a proper utility to the Department of Correctional Services for his consumer to be moved into protecting custody. For this purpose, the matter was postponed to eight September, and trial dates for the theft had been set down for December.