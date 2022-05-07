Man on run after gun pointed at cops

A person is on the run after allegedly pointing a firearm at police west of Brisbane, inflicting them to fireside photographs.

Police investigations are persevering with into the incident, which unfolded within the Toowoomba suburb of Harristown, 131km west of Brisbane, on Friday.

It is alleged police noticed a suspected stolen silver Mitsubishi SUV about 2pm when one of many automotive’s occupants pointed a firearm at two officers, at shut proximity.

The officers discharged their very own firearms, with two photographs fired, earlier than the SUV sped away.

A short while later a person attended Toowoomba Hospital with a gunshot wound, which police imagine is linked to the incident.

Camera Icon A 39-year-old man believed to be related to the Harristown incident has been recognized. Credit: News Regional Media

Another man, 39, who’s alleged to have pointed the firearm, has been recognized, however stays on the run.

Toowoomba detectives are urging the person, or anybody who might know his whereabouts, to return ahead.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the person is thought to police.

Darling Downs District Inspector Felix Faria mentioned they haven’t recognized any ongoing danger to the general public.

“We do not believe that members of the public have anything to fear,” Inspector Faria mentioned.

“Any incident involving firearms is of significant concern and will be investigated with top priority.”

Investigators are interesting for anybody with data, dashcam footage, or who might have seen something within the space surrounding Dempsey Street on the time, to contact police.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.