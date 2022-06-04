Man on the run after securing bail for allegedly selling RDP houses rearrested | News24

The Hawks have rearrested the person who was needed for illegally promoting RDP homes in Middelburg.

He was out on R10 000 bail when he failed to seem in courtroom

He was caught at his hideout in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga.

The man who was out on bail for allegedly defrauding RDP home candidates in Middelburg has been rearrested.

Sifiso Johannes Khumalo, 41, was caught on 2 June at his hideout in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga.

A photograph of Khumalo, who was on the needed checklist, was printed within the media on 6 October 2020.

He was then initially arrested on 1 March 2021 by the Hawks and crime intelligence members.

Khumalo was launched on R10 000 bail on 30 March 2021 and had appeared in courtroom a number of instances earlier than disappearing.

During his final look in Middelburg Magistrate’s Court, he was ordered to reappear however failed to take action.

The courtroom then issued a warrant for his arrest.

His co-accused, Sylvia Nyandeni, 43, appeared alone in courtroom on a number of events.

The case was postponed to 4 May to find Khumalo.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi mentioned the case was postponed to twenty-eight May for Khumalo to be rearrested.

In October 2018, Nyandeni, who was employed by the Steve Tshwete Municipality, allegedly colluded with Khumalo to defraud RDP home candidates in Middelburg.

“Nyandeni claimed to have the authority to receive money from the needy applicants. The defrauded victims were given Khumalo’s bank account to deposit the funds, which amounted to over R700 000. The pair reportedly shared the proceeds afterwards,” mentioned Sekgotodi.

The pair is anticipated again in courtroom quickly.