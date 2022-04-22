Man plays banjo for wild fox as it listens patiently. Old video goes viral again

There are sure movies on the Internet which can be so fantastic that they hold resurfacing. This video of a person enjoying banjo for a wild fox completely suits the class. It is a video that’s not simply superb to look at however is amusing too.

The video was initially posted on the YouTube Channel of a banjo participant named Andy Thorn. The skilled artist can be part of Leftover Salmon, an American jam band from Boulder, Colorado. He posted the video a number of months in the past together with a caption explaining what occurs within the video. “When your summer tours end, so you’re testing out some new material on a fox — and they come back for an encore,” he posted.The video once more created a buzz after being not too long ago re-shared on Reddit with the caption, “Playing banjo for a wild fox! He came back for an encore!”

The video opens to point out Thorn enjoying his banjo whereas standing towards the picturesque backdrop of mountains. Within moments, a wild fox seems and sits in entrance of him. The artist performs an attractive tune and serenades the animal for a while earlier than it goes away. That, nevertheless, just isn’t every thing that the video exhibits. The fox shortly comes again and sits in entrance of Thorn as if urging him to play some extra music. Momentarily, shocked by the incident, he stops enjoying however quickly picks up the banjo and carries on entertaining the fox.

Take a take a look at the video that will go away you with an enormous smile:

The video has been shared a day in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 73,000 upvotes and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up totally different feedback. A couple of additionally expressed their amazement to the entire incident.

“How do I get this life? Where I live in a home in the woods with a beautiful view where I can make music and serenade foxes. I love everything about this,” wrote a Reddit person expressing their want to be part of a scene just like the one showcased within the video. “This is one way to reconnect with the wild life,” shared one other. “Too precious, fox’s ears are twitching,” commented a 3rd. “Achievement unlocked: serenade a forest spirit,” posted a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?