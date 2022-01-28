Man plays flute for raven, bird sings along with him. Watch

The Internet is crammed with movies that present members of the corvid household, like ravens and crows, showcasing indicators of intelligence. Case in level, this clip shared on Reddit that reveals a raven singing together with a person enjoying a flute. The video, which has gone viral, has left individuals surprised. There is an opportunity that it’s going to have the identical impact on you too.

“A man playing a flute while his raven sings along with him,” reads the caption posted together with the video on Reddit. The video reveals precisely that. Though it’s unknown when and the place the video was captured, it has now received individuals’s hearts.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 5 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The put up has additionally prompted individuals to share a number of feedback.

“The more videos of Ravens I see, the more I wish I could be a friend to one…,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “Made my day! Wow!” commented one other. ‘The video ended so quickly,” expressed a 3rd. “How does a bird have a better voice than me,” joked a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?