Man plays song from film Bhool Bhulaiyaa on piano. Leaves netizens stunned

Instagram is stuffed with movies and Reels of individuals showcasing their skills. While a lot of the Reels are actually extra about having enjoyable and aren’t actually about expertise, there are some who make you arise and spot them. Like this video of a musician who performs the music Mere Dholna from the Bollywood movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa so completely that it left social media customers amazed. The video may also depart you mesmerised.

The video was posted by the Instagram web page Stereo India on March 10 and it has acquired over 1.59 lakh views up to now. In the video, the musician named Nayan Joshi appears actually engrossed in enjoying the tune of the music on a piano and it left the viewers speechless.

“He played Mere Dholna and left me shocked,” says the textual content on the video together with a fireplace emoji.

“Wait for the ending,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

The put up received quite a few feedback with folks in awe of his expertise and lots of jokingly referred to the character Manjulika performed by Vidya Balan within the film.

“Fabulous,” commented an Instagram person together with coronary heart emoticons. “How is that even possible, loved it,” stated one other. A 3rd commented “Amazing” together with clapping emojis.

Nayan Joshi had additionally posted the video on his private Instagram deal with on March 10. He has over 2,900 followers on Instagram and he’s from Nagpur based on his bio.

What are your ideas about this proficient musician?