Man pleads guilty to murder of retired police officer in house robbery, 2 others still at large | News24
Retired police commander Joseph Jongile.
PHOTO: Sibongile May/Facebook
- A person has been discovered responsible of murdering a retired East London police officer.
- The retired police officer was shot useless throughout a theft.
- Two different gunmen are nonetheless at giant.
A person has been convicted of murdering a retired Eastern Cape police officer throughout a home theft a 12 months in the past.
On Tuesday, the Eastern Cape High Court in East London convicted German Billa of home theft and homicide.
According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the retired head of the Eastern Cape police’s Operational Response Services division, Brigadier Joseph Jongile, was attacked by three males throughout a home theft at his dwelling in Bayville, East London on 14 May 2021.
He died after sustaining two gunshot wounds throughout a wrestle with the armed robbers. His spouse and kids have been tied up and the home was ransacked, News24 beforehand reported.
READ | Retired Eastern Cape police commander killed during house robbery
At the time, police estimated that valuables value R80 000 have been stolen through the theft.
Mgolodela stated:
The gunmen ransacked the home and took valuables together with cellphones, laptops, cash, and financial institution playing cards.
The two different gunmen are nonetheless at giant and the “Hawks are on their trail”, Mgolodela added.
Billa pleaded responsible and the case was postponed to Thursday for sentencing.
Jongile retired from the police service in 2014. He additionally served within the ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe.
Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.
We dwell in a world the place details and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you may belief. For 14 free days, you may have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, prime opinions and a variety of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later as we speak. Thereafter you can be billed R75 monthly. You can cancel anytime and for those who cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.