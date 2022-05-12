Man pleads guilty to murder of retired police officer in house robbery, 2 others still at large | News24

A person has been discovered responsible of murdering a retired East London police officer.

The retired police officer was shot useless throughout a theft.

Two different gunmen are nonetheless at giant.

A person has been convicted of murdering a retired Eastern Cape police officer throughout a home theft a 12 months in the past.

On Tuesday, the Eastern Cape High Court in East London convicted German Billa of home theft and homicide.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the retired head of the Eastern Cape police’s Operational Response Services division, Brigadier Joseph Jongile, was attacked by three males throughout a home theft at his dwelling in Bayville, East London on 14 May 2021.

He died after sustaining two gunshot wounds throughout a wrestle with the armed robbers. His spouse and kids have been tied up and the home was ransacked, News24 beforehand reported.

READ | Retired Eastern Cape police commander killed during house robbery

At the time, police estimated that valuables value R80 000 have been stolen through the theft.

Mgolodela stated:

The gunmen ransacked the home and took valuables together with cellphones, laptops, cash, and financial institution playing cards.

The two different gunmen are nonetheless at giant and the “Hawks are on their trail”, Mgolodela added.

Billa pleaded responsible and the case was postponed to Thursday for sentencing.

Jongile retired from the police service in 2014. He additionally served within the ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.