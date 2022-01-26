Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two homeless people | News24

Manusi Mothupi seems within the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for the tried homicide of a homeless man.

Following dozens of postponements, spanning over greater than two years, the trial in opposition to a 35-year-old man accused of stabbing two homeless individuals in Tshwane has lastly begun.

Manusi Mothupi appeared within the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He entered a plea of not responsible.

After the State learn out the fees, Mothupi advised the court docket: “I don’t know any of these matters.”

He subsequently pleaded not responsible to 2 tried homicide prices and opted to not give a plea assertion.

Charges

According to the cost sheet, Mothupi faces two prices of tried homicide, which he allegedly dedicated between February and May of 2019. The first cost stems from an assault on a homeless man stabbed at Magnolia Park. It is alleged that Mothupi used a knife to stab the person within the abdomen, left arm and left knee.

The second tried homicide cost stems from an assault on one other homeless man in the identical park; the sufferer was stabbed a number of instances.

In an affidavit introduced to the court docket throughout his bail utility, Mothupi mentioned: “The complainant made the complaint falsely as nothing happened between me and anyone else in Pretoria. The complainant created a wrong story against me.”

Mothupi mentioned he would disclose his model of occasions through the trial.

News24 beforehand reported that Mothupi mentioned he lived in a hostel in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, however visited Tshwane to search for work.

He grew to become homeless for a while as a result of he had no cash to return to Tembisa or Limpopo, the place his father lives.

Mothupi was denied bail.

News24 beforehand reported that the prison case in opposition to Mothupi had been delayed dozens of instances, regardless of the matter being trial-ready in August 2019.

Postponement causes embrace appointing non-public illustration, reverting again to a authorized support lawyer, bail hearings and a number of other cases the place Mothupi, who’s in custody, was not delivered to court docket.

In April final yr, Mothupi missed three court docket appearances in succession after not being delivered to court docket from Kgosi Mampuru Prison, the place he’s awaiting trial after being denied bail.

At that time, the court docket ordered that Mothupi be traced and requisitioned to court docket for a brand new trial date to be organized.

News24 additionally reported that the case was postponed for additional investigation in January 2020, although the investigation was accomplished, and the case was trial-ready in August 2019.

The trial has been postponed to 7 February.

