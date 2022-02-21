Man posts about standing up to homophobes while watching Badhaai Do with partner

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s new movie Badhaai Do, which offers with the topic of homosexuality, has been creating fairly a buzz since its launch on February 11. Amidst this, a submit on Instagram a few homosexual couple who went to look at the film in a theatre and acquired right into a battle with just a few others passing impolite remarks about sure scenes within the movie goes viral. The submit has acquired a number of reactions together with thumbs up from actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurana.

In his submit, Priyanjul Johari talked about that there was a bunch of pals who “found the same-sex couple scenes funny and embarrassing”. He added that they had been consistently making homophobic statements whereas watching the movie. Johari additionally talked about one other man seated within the entrance row who handed “homophobic and perverted comments”.

Johari stored his calm and didn’t react. However, after being notably moved throughout a scene within the movie, he started clapping and hooting. This led to one other comment from the person within the entrance row. “That pervert from the front row said, ‘yeh pakka Gay hoga…’,” Johari wrote in his submit.

That’s when he stood up and yelled, “Hann bro gay hu. Apne bande ke saath aya hu. 4 saal se relationship me hu. Dono ke ghar pe bhi pata hai. Bol…koi dikkat? (Yes brother I am gay. I have come with my boyfriend. We are in a relationship for the past four years. Both of our families know this. Do you have any problem?)”

He goes on to say that everybody within the theatre broke into applause.

Read your complete submit under. (Spoilers alert.)

The submit has acquired greater than 35,000 likes since being shared three days in the past and plenty of Instagram customers have lauded Johari for standing up for himself.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana replied on the submit with a coronary heart emoji. Bhumi Pednekar additionally commented on the submit with clapping palms emojis.

Actor Chum Darang, who performs Bhumi Pedenkar’s girlfriend within the movie, additionally commented on the submit. “WOW. This is how we know we did beyond good. Thank you,” she posted together with the hashtag “lovelislove” and a rainbow flag.

“Best thing I read today,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Oh my god!!! Huge round of applause for you,” wrote one other.