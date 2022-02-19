Man questioned in stabbing tells cops he had gun at Jan. 6 riot; no arrest

The FBI has not arrested or charged a person questioned in a Utah stabbing who advised police that he introduced a gun to the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

John Banuelos, of Salt Lake City, Utah, advised police he was defending himself within the deadly stabbing of a person in a Salt Lake City park on July 4, 2021, amid a dispute about cash. No expenses have been filed. While being interviewed concerning the stabbing, he advised police a number of instances that he was on the Capitol riot whereas carrying a gun, based on an interview transcript obtained by native information outlet KSL.

“Man, should I just tell the FBI to come get me or what …?” Banuelos reportedly advised detectives in the course of the interview. “I was in the D.C. riots … The FBI hasn’t came and got me yet, OK?”

After a detective requested Banuelos if he had entered the Capitol on January 6, he responded: “Yeah, I went inside and I’m the one with the video with the gun right here,” he mentioned whereas watching footage of the riot.

The transcript additionally signifies that Banuelos advised the detectives that he believed he had been “sent” to the Capitol riot by former President Donald Trump.

The Capitol rioters had been trying to cease Congress from certifying the outcomes of the 2020 presidential election, primarily based on Trump’s false claims that large voter fraud was accountable for President Joe Biden‘s victory.

A bunch of on-line sleuths referred to as the Sedition Hunters advised KSL that they’d recognized Banuelos as a riot participant who seemed to be carrying a handgun outdoors the Capitol in a number of pictures and movies.

An armed man pictured in FBI Photograph 200, which was taken in the course of the riot, seems to resemble a 2017 mugshot of Banuelos, though a lot of the person’s face is roofed by a bandana.

The photographed man is needed by the FBI for allegedly assaulting a member of the media and flashing a handgun in the course of the riot. The similar man seems to point out his gun in a photo posted to social media and a Vice News video taken in the course of the riot.

In February 2021, the Sedition Hunters knowledgeable the FBI that they believed the person was Banuelos primarily based on his garments, social media posts and different on-line data.

A spokesperson for the FBI discipline workplace in Washington, D.C., declined remark when contacted about Banuelos by Newsweek on Friday, noting that “the FBI cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.”

If Banuelos was on the Capitol riot whereas armed, he wouldn’t have been alone. While no rioters discharged a firearm in the course of the assault, a number of did deliver weapons to the Capitol, despite claims on the contrary from Trump and others.

An post-mortem discovered that the sufferer of the July 4 stabbing in Utah died by murder, however prosecutors mentioned they lacked ample proof to cost Banuelos with against the law.

During his police interview, Banuelos mentioned that he had been defending himself in the course of the stabbing after being attacked with a skateboard and pepper spray.

Banuelos was arrested at the very least two instances within the months following the stabbing, accused of assaulting girls in separate incidents in August and September of final yr.