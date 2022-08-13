Man records husband melodiously singing funny song to their cat. Watch

A video of a person recording his husband singing to their cat has became a supply of entertainment for people on-line. Shared on Instagram, the video captures the pet dad’s melodiously singing a humorous tune concerning the kitty’s weight loss program. There is a chance that the video will go away you chuckling.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page of a content material creator named Justin. “Frankie is a cat from outer space,” he wrote whereas posting the video. The clip begins with the person laughing and explaining how his husband is singing to the cat. He then walks to a different room to point out his husband holding the cat and performing.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video was posted just a few days in the past. The clip, since being shared, has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered over 1.2 million views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to share varied feedback to point out their reactions.

“What musical is this, where can I buy tickets,” posted an Instagram consumer. “He has a beautiful voice! I love this! Lol,” shared one other. “That is freaking adorable!! I love it,” commented a 3rd. “This is so good, what a jingle,” shared a fourth. “My cat said this song was moving and he felt seen and heard. Why give up amounts of food? Makes no sense. More fluff,” joked a fifth. “This is the best thing ever!!!” wrote a sixth.