Man replaces stolen heart symbol in ‘I love Delhi’ sign at Karol Bagh with paper

A number of days in the past, social media was abuzz with posts a few lacking heart image in an ‘I love Delhi’ set up at Delhi’s Karol Bagh. There is now a chatter about it once more however this time for a cause that will make you smile. Turns out, an individual took it upon himself to give you a makeshift answer to the issue. He changed the vandalized signage with a paper coronary heart.

“Fixed the heart… Bob the builder ne karke dikha diya,” he wrote whereas posting a couple of photographs showcasing his creation. One of the photographs additionally exhibits the guts picture up shut with a bit poetry written on it. When translated, the poem written partially in Hindi, reads, “Heart is coronary heart, be it of plastic or paper.

Take a have a look at the publish:

The publish has been shared a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued almost 10,000 likes and counting. The publish has additionally gathered tons of appreciative feedback from folks.

“Well done bro,” wrote an Instagram person. “Great work,” posted one other. “You did a fantabulous job,” expressed a 3rd. “Delhi loves you right back,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the publish?