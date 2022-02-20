Man rescued alive but another found dead after ferry fire near Corfu

One of the passengers reported lacking on the Italian ferry on fireplace off the Greek island of Corfu has been discovered alive and rescued, the coast guard stated on Sunday.

The younger man of 21 who stated he comes from Belarus was situated on the stern of the Euroferry Olympia in apparently good situation.

“Tell me I’m alive!” he shouted to rescuers, in accordance with the newspaper Proto Thema.

Rescuers had beforehand detected his presence and have been capable of board the vessel to present him first help and evacuate him by way of a ladder, the Greek authorities stated.

But optimism that one other 11 lorry drivers — eight of them stated to be Bulgarian nationals — pale when the physique of a person was present in a burnt-out truck.

The Italian-owned ferry, which was carrying greater than 290 passengers and crew, in addition to 153 vans and 32 automobiles, caught fireplace on Friday, three hours after it left the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa, on the mainland, certain for Brindisi, Italy. There, survivors have been recounting their experiences.

The Greek coast guard and different boats evacuated about 280 individuals to the close by island of Corfu. Two passengers rescued late on Saturday weren’t on the ship’s manifest and are considered migrants.

The ship was being slowly towed to the port of Kassiopi, in northeastern Corfu, by three tugboats, authorities stated. Firefighters have been nonetheless battling the blaze, which, though confined in sure areas, reignites every now and then, and thick smoke is hanging over the ship.

The excessive temperatures in some elements of the ship impeded the rescuers — made up of the Greek fireplace service’s Disaster Management Unit and a staff of rescuers from non-public operators — from looking out the entire ship. The ferry was barely itemizing from the tons of water poured into it, however authorities stated it was not at risk of capsizing.

A Greek prosecutor on the island of Corfu has ordered an investigation into the reason for the hearth. The Italy-based firm that operates the ferry stated the hearth began in a maintain the place automobiles have been parked.

The ship’s captain and two engineers have been arrested on Friday, however have been launched the identical day, authorities stated.

Passengers described a dramatic rescue state of affairs.

“We heard the alarm. We thought it was some kind of drill. But we saw through the portholes that people were running,” truck driver Karaolanidis told the AP on Saturday. “You can’t think something at the time (other than) your family … When I hit the deck, I saw smoke and children. Fortunately, they (the crew) acted quickly.”

Officials stated the individuals rescued included residents of Albania, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Italy, and Lithuania.