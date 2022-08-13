Man rescued from tunnel allegedly planned bank heist: Rome police
Local police mentioned on Friday they suspected the person was a part of a gang of 4 who allegedly deliberate to hold out the heist this weekend, when the Italian capital could be comparatively quiet because of the Ferragosto public vacation.
The Carabinieri police’s press workplace informed CNN that officers arrived on the collapsed tunnel on Thursday, after receiving reviews {that a} man was trapped underneath the rubble.
Soon after they arrived they arrested two folks suspected of making an attempt to flee the realm by automobile and, individually, a fourth man.
Rescuers spent eight hours liberating the trapped man, who stays underneath medical commentary within the San Camillo hospital in Rome.
Lawyer Carmine Pascarosa, who’s representing the 2 males arrested within the automobile, informed CNN the pair had been charged with resisting arrest and weren’t presently underneath investigation for different crimes.
He mentioned the 2 males denied involvement with the person rescued from the rubble. According to Pascarosa, he two males mentioned that they had been passing the realm “by chance” when a person requested them for assist and took them to a vacant store that housed the doorway to the tunnel.
Once they realized what had occurred, they known as rescuers earlier than leaving the scene, he added.
Pascarosa confirmed {that a} fourth individual is being investigated and has been charged alongside the injured man in relation to the collapse of the tunnel.