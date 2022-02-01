Man Rescues Abandoned Dog, Animal Control Sends Weather Warning

(CBS DETROIT) – Calvin Hannah says he’s an animal lover and has three canines of his personal, so when he noticed a Pitbull left deserted and chained to a lightweight pole he had to assist.

“I approached the dog to kind of like get a feel for him,” Hannah mentioned.

READ MORE: Detroit Residential Property Assessments Projected To Rise, Marking Fifth Straight Year Of Growth

“He was kind of, of course he was probably scared so he was growling a little bit so I figured I’d go get him some food to make him a little more comfortable with me. I fed him. He kind of like perked up a little bit.”

Hannah discovered the canine Saturday on Boston and Otsego on Detroit’s west facet.

“He didn’t have a chance,” Hannah continued.

“He had like three feet to move, so he couldn’t even find a place to get warm if he wanted to, he was just, he had to just suffer right there.”

Police have been known as and the canine was taken to Detroit Animal Care and Control.

He’s being handled for neck abrasions from a decent collar.

“Right now, he’s under our care of our veterinary team,” mentioned DACC Director Mark Kumpf.

“They’ll be re-examining him to see how he’s doing. He’s a little grumpy right now but you would be too if you had a big cut on your neck that had to be worked on. We hope that once we’ve had an opportunity to allow him to decompress, we’ve worked on him with his medical issues, that he’ll be potentially a candidate for adoption or transferred to another rescue organization that can continue his care.”

READ MORE: Beaumont, Spectrum Launch New Nonprofit Health System

Kumpf says animal abandonment contributes to shelter overcrowding.

“If they abandon them outside it makes it very difficult for shelters all over the country because the animals show up with no history,” Kumpf mentioned.

“What we look for is vaccine records, medical information, stuff about behavior and health.”

With temperatures dropping within the single digits, the climate is simply too harsh for canines to outlive.

“Simply tying your dog outside to a lamppost and expecting him to survive and thrive in these kinds of temperature and weather, it’s criminal,” Kumpf mentioned.

Animal Cruelty is a critical cost in Michigan and relying on the diploma, violators can resist 10 years in jail and $5,000 in fines.

Low stage offenses can result in 90 days in jail and a $500 ticket.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 21,242 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Deaths

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.