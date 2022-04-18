Man Seen On Camera Opening Fire During Delhi Violence Arrested

A video that the police stated is circulating on social media reveals a person in a blue kurta opening hearth

New Delhi:

A 28-year-old man who opened hearth through the violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday has been arrested.

A video that the police stated is circulating on social media reveals a person in a blue kurta opening hearth through the incident.

“The 28-year-old man in the blue kurta, Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, whose video was being circulated on April 17 on social media for opening fire during the violence in the Jahangirpuri area, Delhi, on April 16, has been nabbed,” police stated.

Earlier within the day, a group of police personnel had gone to Sonu’s home for search and examination.

“A video was being circulated on April 17 on social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during the violence in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. A police team had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members,” stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani.

A complete of 23 folks have been arrested and two juveniles detained to this point in reference to the incident by which 9 folks, together with eight police personnel and a civilian, had been injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, whereas addressing a press convention on Monday, assured that motion will probably be taken towards these discovered responsible regardless of their class, creed, group and faith.

Two prime accused had been despatched to police custody until Wednesday by a Delhi Court right this moment. Four different contemporary accused of the incident had been despatched to judicial custody for 14 days.

A day earlier, throughout submission earlier than the courtroom, Delhi Police alleged that the primary accused obtained to know in regards to the ‘Shobha Yatra’ on April 15 after which they constructed up this “conspiracy.” Delhi Police additionally stated, “We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case.”