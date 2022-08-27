Man sentenced to 15 years behind bars for murder | News24

The man accused of murdering Lavender Hill resident Vaughn Francis in 2019 whereas he was strolling dwelling has been sentenced to fifteen years in jail.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, Achmat Thorne, 23, was sentenced within the Wynberg Regional Court on Tuesday.

“The victim was walking home after visiting a nearby shop when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect opened fire and shot the victim numerous times. The victim ran towards the front door and collapsed. He was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” said Swartbooi.

Steenberg detectives probed the matter and arrested the suspect.

Investigating officer Sergeant Marc Lucas stood his ground in court when the defence lawyer fired numerous questions at him in a bid to derail him. Lucas calmly responded by providing the facts as contained in his statement.

“After a prolonged trial, Thorne was convicted on a cost of homicide and sentenced to fifteen years and on the cost of tried homicide, to 5 years imprisonment. These sentences will run concurrently and the accused might be incarcerated for 15 years,” mentioned Swartbooi.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile lauded Lucas for his distinctive expertise within the case.