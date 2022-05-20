Man sentenced to 24 years for setting Big Sur wildfire that killed 12 endangered condors

A person who was convicted of setting a wildfire in Big Sur that burned 125,000 acres, significantly injured a firefighter and killed 12 endangered California condors was sentenced this week to 24 years in state jail.

Ivan Gomez, 31, who was sentenced on Wednesday, was found guilty last month of setting the 2020 Dolan fire, cultivating marijuana within the Los Padres National Forest and 12 counts of animal cruelty tied to the condor deaths, in keeping with the Monterey County district legal professional’s workplace.

The hearth destroyed quite a lot of houses and injured a number of firefighters, together with one significantly, authorities stated. A dozen condors perished within the hearth and their nesting grounds have been burns.

California State Parks and Recreation officers first noticed flames on Aug. 18, 2020, within the forest often called the “top of the world,” in keeping with the DA’s workplace. Around the identical time, officers acquired experiences of a person throwing rocks at autos on Highway 1 and the Lime Creek Bridge.

The man, later recognized as Gomez, was carrying a number of lighters when confronted by officers and admitted to beginning the fireplace at an unlawful marijuana area close by.

Gomez additionally informed officers he had killed 5 males, although no proof of any homicides was discovered, authorities stated.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Wildland Fire Investigation Team decided that the hearth originated on the marijuana area recognized by Gomez, prosecutors stated.Multiple lighters matching those Gomez was carrying have been discovered close to the fireplace’s origin, in keeping with proof offered throughout the legal trial.

Gomez admitted quite a few instances to beginning the fireplace throughout a three-hour interview with detectives from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, prosecutors stated.

The hearth was lastly contained on Dec. 31, 2020. The value of combating the fireplace was estimated at $63 million, in keeping with the D.A.’s workplace.