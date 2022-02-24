Man sentenced to death for beheading Pakistan woman

Jaffer, the 30-year-old son of an influential household and a twin Pakistan-US nationwide, was arrested on the scene of the assault and later charged with premeditated homicide, rape, abduction and confinement. He pleaded not responsible to all costs.

Mukadam’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, welcomed the decision.

“This case is for all the daughters of Pakistan,” he advised reporters. “The society and media came to our side, the entire nation and the world was on our side.”

Violence towards ladies

Pakistan has a poor document on the subject of defending ladies and women, however Noor Mukadam’s dying despatched shockwaves by way of the nation due to Jaffer’s household background and the brutal nature of the crime.

Pakistan doesn’t have a nationwide legislation criminalizing home violence, leaving many ladies and women weak to assault.

Often, violence happens inside marriage and goes unreported, as a result of it’s thought of a cultural norm in Pakistan’s patriarchal society, based on a World Health Organization review of literature on home violence in Pakistan from 2008 to 2018.

Around 28% of ladies between the ages of 15 and 49 have skilled bodily violence because the age of 15, Pakistan’s Ministry of Human Rights mentioned, citing the nation’s Demographic and Health Survey from 2017-2018.

Activists used Mukadam’s dying to renew calls for the nation’s Parliament to cross laws that will superb or imprison offenders for abusing ladies, youngsters or weak individuals.

The Pakistan Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill was proposed in 2020. If handed, it will solely apply to the Islamabad Capital Territory, however activists imagine it will encourage different provinces to cross related laws because the capital is managed by the nation’s ruling get together, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The invoice was handed within the decrease home of the nation’s Parliament in April final 12 months, however was subsequently held up by the Senate, Parliament’s higher home, after opposition members succeeded by one vote to refer the invoice to the Senate Committee on Human Rights for additional assessment.

It was finally handed by the Senate final June and progressed to the subsequent step, presidential assent, for ultimate approval.

However, in early July, the adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs, Babar Awan, wrote a letter to the speaker of Parliament, in search of a assessment of the invoice by the all-male member Council of Islamic Ideology — the constitutional physique that advises the legislature on whether or not or not a sure legislation is repugnant to Islam.

But the council has been criticized for holding archaic views rooted in patriarchy. In 2016, it proposed its personal invoice to permit males to “lightly beat” their wives.

Activists worry the conservative council will use its affect on the laws to kill the invoice, sending a message that violence towards ladies in their very own properties is allowed, and even condoned.

The Islamic Council advised CNN on Tuesday that they nonetheless ready on the federal government to work with them and transfer the method ahead.