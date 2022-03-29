Man sentenced to prison for selling meth while on supervised release after terrorism conviction

An Orange County man was sentenced to greater than 15 years in federal jail Monday for promoting methamphetamine to an undercover FBI worker whereas he was on supervised launch following a 2009 terrorism conviction.

Ahmed Binyamin Alasiri, 45, of Garden Grove obtained a 15-year, eight-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney in addition to a two-year sentence for violating the phrases of his supervised launch, based on the U.S. lawyer’s workplace for the Central District of California. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Alasiri pleaded responsible in October to at least one depend of distribution of methamphetamine, prosecutors stated, the newest case in a felony historical past that stretches again over three many years.

According to a sentencing memo filed March 14, Alasiri offered 1.7 kilograms of meth to an undercover FBI worker on three events a couple of yr after he was launched from jail on the terrorism cost.

In 2007, Alasiri, who was recognized on the time as Kevin Lamar James, pleaded responsible to at least one depend of conspiracy to levy struggle towards the United States authorities by terrorism, based on a felony grievance for the meth case, which was filed Aug. 20, 2020.

“Alasiri admitted to conspiring with others to engage in violence against the governments of the United States and Israel by attacking targets in Southern California associated with the U.S. military and the Jewish religion,” the grievance said.

His co-conspirators robbed gasoline stations to lift cash for assaults Alasari deliberate on U.S. navy operations and Israeli and Jewish amenities in Southern California, prosecutors stated.

In 2009, Carney sentenced Alasiri to 16 years in federal jail adopted by three years of supervised launch, based on the grievance. U.S. Bureau of Prisons information confirmed that he served the final 5 years on the “supermax” federal jail in Florence, Colo., which has held prisoners resembling Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Alasiri was launched to a midway home in Garden Grove in 2019 to serve his three years of supervised launch, and he “immediately began violating rules, ultimately resulting in court-ordered enhanced supervised release conditions,” based on the memo.

On Nov. 7, 2019, the Orange County Superior Court granted his petition to formally change his identify to Ahmed Binyamin Alasiri, the grievance said.

On July 24, 2020, Alasiri offered the undercover purchaser 430 grams of meth for $3,700, prosecutors stated. The second sale, wherein he offered the client 435 grams of meth for $3,700, occurred on Aug. 6 that yr.

The third sale occurred Aug. 20, prosecutors stated. Alasiri offered the client 877 grams of meth for $7,400.

Alasiri “was industrious and obtained legitimate full-time employment, yet he did not hesitate to traffic in drugs to earn income,” prosecutors stated in a sentencing memorandum.

He admitted in his plea settlement that he first raised the subject of promoting medicine, and he stated that he had relations who have been drug traffickers and that he offered medicine to clients, prosecutors stated.

“I have connections to every single drug you can imagine,” he stated, based on the memo.

Alasiri was raised by a single mom on Hoover Street in South L.A., the birthplace of the Hoover Crips, based on the memo, and joined the gang at 11 years previous after being attacked at college by a rival gang member who assumed “he was already a Hoover.”

“It appears that gang membership in his neighborhood was essential for survival,” the memo stated.

Alasiri was arrested and detained a number of instances as a juvenile, and prosecutors pointed to his childhood circumstances of their sentencing memo.

“A review of defendant’s personal history reveals a life lived in the extremes: extreme childhood circumstances, extreme criminal and violative conduct, and extreme efforts to succeed when out of custody,” they wrote.

They argued {that a} sentence on the low finish of the federal guideline vary could be acceptable.