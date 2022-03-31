Man Seriously Wounded In Shootout With Boston Police After Traffic Stop In Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A person was critically wounded in a shootout with Boston Police early Thursday morning in Jamaica Plain.

Police mentioned they tried to cease a automobile close to the Shattuck Hospital simply earlier than 1 a.m. however the driver jumped out and ran off. Officers ran after him and police mentioned that’s when the person pulled out a gun.

“During this foot pursuit the suspect turned around pointed a firearm at the officers and discharged at officers directly at them. At this time, several officers discharged their firearms striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries,” Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long instructed reporters.

Police mentioned a number of officers had been taken to the hospital for analysis and one officer has a minor damage.

Officers sealed off the realm across the automobile, which had crashed on prime of a rock wall.

No different info is accessible at this level within the investigation.

Officers are centered on an alley subsequent to the Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain. It’s blocked off with crime tape and there are a number of proof markers are on the bottom. Officers are additionally looking the woods. @wbz pic.twitter.com/lHiYNYCLc3 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 31, 2022

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is now trying into the incident.