Americas

Man Seriously Wounded In Shootout With Boston Police After Traffic Stop In Jamaica Plain

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham14 hours ago
28 1 minute read


JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A person was critically wounded in a shootout with Boston Police early Thursday morning in Jamaica Plain.

Police mentioned they tried to cease a automobile close to the Shattuck Hospital simply earlier than 1 a.m. however the driver jumped out and ran off. Officers ran after him and police mentioned that’s when the person pulled out a gun.

“During this foot pursuit the suspect turned around pointed a firearm at the officers and discharged at officers directly at them. At this time, several officers discharged their firearms striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries,” Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long instructed reporters.

Police mentioned a number of officers had been taken to the hospital for analysis and one officer has a minor damage.

Officers sealed off the realm across the automobile, which had crashed on prime of a rock wall.

The crashed automobile exterior the Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain after a police taking pictures early Thursday morning.(Photo credit score: Anna Meiler – WBZ-TV)

No different info is accessible at this level within the investigation.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is now trying into the incident.





Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham14 hours ago
28 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button