Man Sets Fire To Building Then Shoots People Fleeing It In Texas; 4 Dead

At least 4 individuals have been killed and two individuals have been injured on Sunday morning (native time) after a person set fireplace to a constructing after which shot at individuals fleeing in Houston, in line with metropolis Police chief Troy Finner.

Speaking at a press convention, the police chief knowledgeable that among the many 4 killed was the suspect, CNN reported. The suspect was later killed by a Houston police officer.

According to Mr Finner, victims have been all males, and vary in age from 40 to 60.

“This suspect, unfortunately, and very sadly, and very evilly, set fire to several residents,” Mr Finner mentioned in the course of the press convention as quoted by CNN.

The suspect then “laid in wait for those residents to come out and fired upon them,” he mentioned. The fireplace division arrived on the scene first to douse the fireplace, however needed to retreat from the gunman upon arrival, as per the police official.

“The suspect began to fire. I don’t know if he was firing in their direction, but they had to take cover,” Mr Finner mentioned.

According to him, the suspect was a 40-year-old African American man who was wearing all black.

