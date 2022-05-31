Man sets world record for chomping down three Carolina Reaper chillies in 8.72 sec. Watch

A video of a person chewing down Carolina Reaper chillies has created a buzz on the Internet and left netizens each shocked and amused. While many couldn’t assist however point out the aftermath of setting this somewhat insane report, others underscored how simply they might break it. Shared on Instagram, the video reveals a person from the USA setting the world report title for the ‘quickest time’ to eat not, one or two however three Carolina Reaper chillies – the most popular chillies on this planet.

“Fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies 8.72 secs by Greg Foster of US,” Guinness World Records wrote on their official Instagram web page because the video’s caption. The organisation additionally added a number of hashtags, together with #spicy, #hotpeppers, and #really feel the burn.

“The Carolina Reaper pepper – the hottest chilli pepper record holder – has an average of 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), according to tests conducted by Winthrop University in South Carolina, USA. For context, a Jalapeño pepper registers around 2,500 – 8,000 SHU,” they wrote within the put up’s feedback.

Since being shared three days in the past on Instagram, the video has gathered over 23,000 likes and 447,000 views. The scorching report has additionally prompted folks to share various feedback.

“Hell nope,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Now that’s an insane record,” posted one other. “I could best this, just don’t expect me to be alive to collect the award though,” joked a 3rd.

According to a blog post by Guinness World Records, Greg Foster additionally holds the report for essentially the most Carolina Reaper chillies eaten in a single minute, 120g. His world report has stood for over 5 years.

