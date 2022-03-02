Man shares heartening story of his mother finding love and getting married again

It isn’t too late to search out love and get married no matter age and social conventions. Like this 52-year-old girl who discovered love and acquired married once more after her husband’s loss of life and battling most cancers. Her story was shared by her son Jimeet Gandhi, who’s settled in Dubai, on LinkedIn every week in the past and it has acquired over 73,000 likes – and nonetheless counting.

“She lost her husband in 2013 when she was just 44,” Jimeet wrote as the primary line of his put up. He went on to say how his mom, Kamini Gandhi, was additionally recognized with Stage 3 breast most cancers in 2019. “She underwent a number of chemo periods and after 2 years got here roaring again,” he added.

She additionally contracted the Delta variant of Covid-19 whereas present process most cancers therapy and needed to take care of nervousness and melancholy as nicely.

*“Most of the time, she was alone back in India as we pursued our careers elsewhere,” he added.

However, the 52-year-old didn’t let any of this maintain her again. “She found love. She decided to break all stigmas, all taboos in Indian society and married someone she loves,” he shared in his put up.

He additional suggested others to help their single dad and mom to find love and companionship.

Read the whole put up beneath:

Jimeet informed Hindustan Times that his mom was initially hesitant to share about her relationship to him and knowledgeable his spouse first. But when he came upon, he supported her determination. The couple acquired married in Mumbai on February 14.

“My mom married Kirit Padia, who is an old family friend. He is such a genuinely loving person and their love is so unselfish. I have the highest respect for him and their decision to marry and wish them the best for the future,” Jimeet informed Hindustan Times.

The viral put up has since acquired a number of fantastic reactions from netizens.

“Congratulations for breaking the taboo. I must say, we are all educated and must think liberally. Nothing is more important than a life well lived in love and happiness,” commented a LinkedIn consumer.

“This is one of the most powerful and influential posts I read in a long time. Congratulations to your mom for her new life! She must be a wonderful woman for instilling in you such high morals and an unbiased upbringing that you can think so optimistically and embrace her new love at the age of 52. We truly need more people like your family,” posted one other.