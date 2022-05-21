Man Shares Joy Of Booking Business Class Flight Ticket For Parents

A person books enterprise class flight tickets for folks to US.

Internet is filled with tales of youngsters giving items to their dad and mom after they begin incomes. But a particular present given by a person based mostly within the United States to his dad and mom in India is successful praises on the web.

The man, who’s initially from India and dwelling within the US, shared a publish on Twitter about reserving enterprise class flight tickets for his dad and mom.

First time reserving enterprise class tickets for folks to go to us right here from India. Feeling additional grown up. Finally in a position to afford a flight wherein dad and mom can stretch out and sleep. Mom dad have been nonetheless like “kharcha kashala ugich” however I put my foot down. ???????? — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) May 17, 2022

“First time reserving enterprise class tickets for folks to go to us right here from India. Feeling additional grown up,” tweeted Gaurav Sabnis, an associate professor.

“Finally in a position to afford a flight wherein dad and mom can stretch out and sleep. Mom dad have been nonetheless like “kharcha kashala ugich” however I put my foot down,” he added.

The post has received over 1,700 likes on Twitter.

“Hope the parents enjoy it a lot,” a user wrote.

“Wow! Congratulations, I can imagine the happiness on both sides. May God bless you,” a second user commented.

Mr Sabnis also replied to a user saying, “Mom is a hardened traveler. Dad is a retd highway bridge engineer. So, from her 20s, she has done all kinds of rough, bumpy, even dangerous journeys, often with us 2 kids in tow, with a smile on her face. So, she finds even economy class air travel full of things to be happy about.”

Mr Sabnis further shared his excitement about his mother experiencing such a long journey for the very first time. “She’s gonna be like an excited child when she lands. Dad can be like, “Bed. Good. Wake me up in New York,” he added.