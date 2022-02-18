Man shares reason for cleaning up destroyed Christina Yuna Lee memorial

A group chief in New York City’s Chinatown neighborhood shared his causes for cleansing up a memorial for Christina Yuna Lee that was not too long ago vandalized.

On Wednesday, a memorial arrange outdoors of Yuna Lee’s condominium on Chrystie Street was vandalized by an unknown particular person simply days after she was fatally stabbed in her condominium. Following the vandalization, Wellington Chen, the manager director of the Chinatown Business Improvement District (BID)/Partnership, was seen in a picture posted on Twitter by Chinatown NYC cleansing up the memorial.

While talking with Newsweek on Thursday, Chen mentioned that he wished to scrub up the vandalized memorial to point out a greater instance of kindness to youngsters and future generations to return.

“What struck me as I was standing there, there’s school kids coming in rows passing by and I’m thinking, how the hell can you set an example to the future generation…that even when you are killed, that there [are] people who cannot stand the kindness, the empathy. That they still have to keep on attacking and destroying,” Chen informed Newsweek. “In this horrific murder scene site, that there are people who cannot tolerate that we are coming together, whether it’s the Jewish rabbi or the non-Asian community.”

“I feel sorry,” Chen continued. “I feel so profoundly saddened for the future generation walking past that site that we had to resort to this hatred and this divisiveness that the attack has to go to that level…We all rest in peace but can you rest in peace.”

On Sunday, Yuna Lee was fatally stabbed 40 instances after coming into her condominium in Chinatown. The suspected killer was recognized as 25-year-old Assamad Nash, based on police. Nash has since been arrested.

While talking to the New York Post on Wednesday, Yuna Lee’s former landlord, Brian Chin spoke in regards to the vandalized memorial arrange outdoors her condominium and mentioned, “This morning, the candles that we have all lit as a community for her during the vigil and we all left out here were smashed. The ‘Stop Asian Hate’ sign was torn.”

“They try to desecrate her as much as they could and we as a community are beyond fed up, we are beyond angry and we are tired of being attacked,” Chin added whereas talking to the Post.

In an announcement despatched to Newsweek, a spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that the memorial was vandalized however mentioned that no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Following the vandalism and the stabbing incident, Chen mentioned that he’d prefer to see extra surveillance cameras all through Chinatown to assist forestall future crimes. Chen additionally mentioned that the town wants extra psychological well being counseling choices for these in want.