Man shoots and kills girlfriend, turns gun on himself | News24

Limpopo police opened circumstances of homicide and inquest after a lady was shot lifeless.

Limpopo police mentioned a 26-year-old man allegedly shot lifeless his girlfriend in a village in Bothashoek on Sunday and later turned the gun on himself.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo mentioned the person allegedly shot 19-year-old Dimakatso Mashaba a number of instances at her dwelling in Dithabaneng village.

“It is alleged that the victim was at home with her mother when the suspect, believed to have been her boyfriend, arrived and requested to talk with her outside the house. It is further reported that an argument ensued, and the man then shot the victim several times and fled the scene,” Mojapelo added.

He mentioned emergency companies staff declared the girl lifeless on their arrival on the scene.

Mojapelo mentioned the person, Tumiso Magabane, was later discovered lifeless with a gunshot wound to the top just a few kilometres from the crime scene.

He added:

The firearm used within the fee of the crime was discovered subsequent to his lifeless physique.

A case of homicide and an inquest had been opened.

