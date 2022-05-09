Man Shoots Lover Dead, Kills Self After Her Parents Say No To Marriage: Cops

After taking pictures his lover, the person ran, jumped a wall and shot himself, stated police (Representational)

Amaravati:

A software program skilled shot his lover to dying earlier than killing himself in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday as the girl’s mother and father refused to get them married, police stated.

The lovers belonged to the identical neighborhood and hailed from Tatiparti village underneath Podalakuru in SPS Nellore district.

M Suresh Reddy (30) and P Kavya (26), each software program professionals, had been in a relationship. He was posted in Bengaluru and he or she was working in Pune however, for the previous few months, each have been working from house, Atmakuru Deputy Superintendent of Police Okay Venkateswara Rao stated over cellphone.

Both their households had been into farming however Kavya’s mother and father refused to marry their daughter off due to debt.

“This probably irked Suresh Reddy and he brought a country-made pistol to the village. He first fired two shots at Kavya, one of which hit her on the forehead. She succumbed while being shifted to hospital,” the DSP stated.

After taking pictures his lover, the person ran a ways, jumped a wall and shot himself. He died on the spot, the officer added.

“We have registered a case and taken up investigation to unravel more facts,” the DSP stated.

