Man shot and killed in Echo Park

A person was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park on Friday, and the gunman stays at giant, Los Angeles police mentioned.

The sufferer was standing with a bicycle within the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue shortly earlier than 7 p.m., when an unknown suspect walked as much as him and shot at him a number of occasions, mentioned Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was pronounced useless on the scene.

There was no phrase on the sufferer’s identification and no arrest was reported. An outline of the suspect was not obtainable.



