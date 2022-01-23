Man Shot At South Shore Plaza In Braintree; Police Say Scene Is Secured, But Suspect Not In Custody

BRAINTREE (CBS) – The South Shore Plaza in Braintree closed Saturday afternoon after man was shot contained in the plaza. He was taken to a Boston hospital with life-threatening accidents.

People are being requested to keep away from the realm attributable to police exercise. Police did say the mall was cleared and that the scene is now secured.

At round 3 p.m., police say there was “an encounter in one of the stores.” It was between two males, and one pulled out a firearm and shot the opposite.

The mall instantly went into lockdown after the taking pictures. Braintree Police issued a warning to keep away from the realm round 3:30 p.m. A short while later, police stated the mall was closed.

“The suspect, as best we can tell, immediately left the mall,” stated Braintree Police Deputy Chief Tim Cohoon.

The suspect isn’t in custody presently, in keeping with police.

Those contained in the mall stated there have been calls to evacuate the constructing as quickly because the taking pictures befell.

“I was very close to a door, and I just heard everyone start saying, ‘Evacuate! Evacuate! I just dropped my products and started running out with the masses,” stated Keri Maceus, who was contained in the mall on the time of the taking pictures.

The mall is now closed for the rest of the night.