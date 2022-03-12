Asia

Man shot dead after attacking police with knife in Marseille

Police shot useless a person after he attacked officers with a knife within the southern French metropolis of Marseille on Saturday morning, authorities mentioned.

One officer was barely injured within the assault in entrance of Marseille’s metropolis corridor, Interior Minister Gerald Darminin advised reporters.

The man didn’t seem to have a prison document, Darminin mentioned.

