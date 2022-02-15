Man shot dead at tavern after defending friend who was groped | News24

Siyabulela Biyela Mjokane was shot useless whereas intervening when his feminine good friend was inappropriately touched.

Three suspects have been charged with homicide and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Mjokane was at an area tshisanyama in Emaxesibeni, Eastern Cape, with three girls mates when the three males confirmed up.

A person has been shot useless after defending a feminine good friend who was groped at an Eastern Cape tavern.

The incident occurred at an area pub and grill within the Chitwa space at eMaxesibeni, previously Mount Ayliff, the place Siyabulela Biyela Mjokane and three feminine mates have been socialising on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli mentioned: “It is alleged that one of the females was inappropriately touched by one of three men. It is further alleged that Mjokane was fatally shot as he attempted to intervene.”

According to Nkohli, the incident occurred at about 18:30 and the three males fled the scene, however have been later apprehended by police with the assistance of residents.

The trio is to seem within the Mount Ayliff Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a cost of homicide and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Nkohli mentioned police additionally seized an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after they arrested the suspects.

The suspects are between 35 and 40-years-old.

