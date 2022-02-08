Man shot dead while allegedly robbing Golden Arrow bus passengers in Cape Town | News24

A person was shot and killed whereas allegedly robbing passengers on a Golden Arrow bus on Monday afternoon.

The bus firm’s spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer stated the incident came about on the nook of Sheffield and Eisleben roads in Cape Town.

“The shooting happened at approximately 14:00, and I can confirm that a suspect was shot and killed,” she added.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed the incident, nonetheless, he stated, “… enquiries regarding the fatality are best addressed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)”.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa advised News24 that one suspect pointed a firearm in direction of the SAPS members.

“Police shot at him and he died on the crime scene, the other two suspects got away,” Langa stated.

She added that two purses and a mobile phone had been discovered within the deceased possession and he was additionally in possession of a firearm.

A submit mortem shall be carried out at Salt River Mortuary.

