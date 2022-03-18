Man shot in vicinity as Bheki Cele addresses fed-up Cape Flats residents | News24

Residents in crime-ridden areas in Cape Town weren’t too happy with Bheki Cele’s go to on Thursday.

Cele launched into a whirlwind tour to areas suffering from violence.

He instructed News24, “no one has told me we are wasting time”.

As Police Minister Bheki Cele launched into a whirlwind tour of areas in Cape Town beset by violence, a person was shot in broad daylight simply 300 metres away from the place he was addressing offended residents in Manenberg.

Around three gunshots had been heard and residents rushed to help the person. Police cordoned off the realm.

Cele was on a go to to Khayelitsha and Manenberg on Thursday, however residents described it as a “show” and political grandstanding. They stated that, as quickly as he had left, nothing would occur.

Cele visited Khayelitsha in New Monwabisi Park, the place 5 individuals had been killed on Monday morning.

The chairperson of the South African National Civic Organisation in Khayelitsha, Sinetemba Mtini, stated: “Let’s be real. Nothing will happen after the minister leaves here. There will be no change, and we will continue to let people be killed.”

Mtini described Cele’s go to to Khayelitsha as a “grand show”.

“This is a show for him, and we have tried our best to engage with police to explain our challenges of having no police visibility; nothing has happened,” he stated.

In Manenberg, Cele engaged with neighborhood members.

Several individuals have lately been killed within the space in gang-related battle.

Cele promised residents in Heideveld Street that “life will improve for them”.

Beverley Martin, a resident in Betsy Court, stated the realm was grappling with excessive ranges of gang-related crime and referred to as for extra police visibility.

“They have failed us. How must we sleep like this? Our children can’t play in the street. At 08:00 in the morning, the gangsters start shooting. Every day, we, as women, are in danger, anything can happen to us – and Cele will just say ‘she did a lot in the community’. This is unacceptable,” she stated.

News24 requested Cele for his response to residents’ declare that nothing tangible had been carried out.

“Which people feel like that? If the residents can tell me that, they must tell me. I visited them, it’s not you who visited them.

“We are sending additional police forces into Khayelitsha and [them] saying we simply come for a present, they need to have instructed me, and I might have responded to them. But nobody has instructed me we’re losing time,” an irritated Cele stated.

