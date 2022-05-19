Man shot multiple times in Brookhaven road rage arrested moments after walking into police station

A person who was shot in a street rage incident and survived was arrested days later when he went to the police station to choose up his automobile.

Brookhaven police mentioned Duc Doung, 46, was shot a number of occasions on Mother’s Day by an offended driver in Brookhaven. The shooter, Joshua Holder, was arrested.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained physique digicam footage of the day that Duong was sho, and photographs from 9 days later, when he was arrested. Separate movies present Holder’s arrest, first responders’ makes an attempt to maintain Duong alive after which his arrest after being launched from the hospital.

The capturing unfolded on Dresden Drive close to Peachtree Road in the course of the day.

“The situation was road rage,” Duong instructed officers in a single physique digicam video. “My stupidity was flipping them off and driving erratically. I did do that. I admit to all of that, but I never fired at him.”

The physique digicam footage paints a barely completely different image. In the dramatic footage of moments after the capturing, Holder claims that he shot Duong in self-defense.

Video reveals officers swarm on Holder’s automobile after which handcuff him.

“Stop moving! Stop moving! Get on the ground! Put your hands behind your back!” police yell at him.

In the footage, Holder tells police that he was driving again from the fitness center when he encountered two offended drivers close to North Druid Hills and Peachtree Roads. He mentioned one of many drivers stopped, acquired out and threatened him.

“He came at me,” Holder yells within the footage. “I pointed at him! ‘Dude, go away! I saw what you were doing. Go away! I will shoot you.’” Holder says. “He was like, ‘Oh, you want to pull a gun? You want to pull a gun on me?’”

Holder lets the officers know his gun continues to be within the entrance seat.

In the meantime, first responders and officers have descended on the scene to attempt to hold Doung alive.

As they apply a tourniquet to his wounds, Duong asks officers if he “hit” Holder.

Body digicam additionally captured the moments 9 days later, when Duong, nonetheless closely bandaged, went to the police station to attempt to choose up his automobile.

As he tries to depart, an officer trots out after him.

“Alright, here’s the thing. You can’t actually leave,” an officer tells him. “Because you have a warrant for your arrest. A felon in possession of a firearm.”

Duong really laughs and tells the officer he anticipated the arrest.

Investigators say they discovered a gun belonging to Duong close to the scene of the capturing, although there was no proof that he used it.

Duong tells the officer that he was arrested at 19 and knew he was not supposed to hold a gun, however felt he wanted one for cover.

He admits to the officer that he flipped Holder off and says that’s when Holder flashed his gun at him. He says he acquired out of the automobile to confront Holder, however didn’t take his gun with him.

As he’s being cuffed, he tells the arresting officer about calling his daughter proper after he was shot.

“I called my daughter,” Duong says. “I Facetimed her. I said, ‘Daddy’s dying! I love you!’”

Duong then will get emotional speaking concerning the officers who saved his life.

“I had lost some much blood that when the ambulance came, they couldn’t find a pulse on both arms,” Duong says within the footage. “I had no pulse. I’m not even supposed to be standing right here.”

Seiden reached out to Duong however has not heard again as a result of he’s in jail. It’s unclear what the preliminary felony prices have been or whether or not Duong has employed an legal professional.

Seiden additionally reached out to Holder, however he declined to remark.

