Man sings Gulabi Aankhen in UK street, people join in to dance. Watch

Do you like listening to outdated Bollywood songs? Then there’s a probability you’re well-aware of the song Gulabi Aankhen. Released a long time in the past, this music by Mohammed Rafi nonetheless entices individuals. Such a scene was not too long ago captured in an UK road and shared on-line. The video reveals how some individuals gave an impromptu dance efficiency to a busker singing the music.

The artist Vish shared the video on his private Instagram web page. He simply added a couple of hastags as captions whereas sharing the video. The clip reveals him melodiously singing the music. What is attention-grabbing to look at is how the grown-ups and the youngsters from the viewers begin grooving to the hit quantity. At one level, he additionally does somewhat dance step with one of many ladies from the group.

Take a take a look at the video that will make you need to shake a leg too:

The video was shared a couple of days in the past. Since being posted, it has accrued 9.9 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally gathered near 63,000 likes and counting. The publish has prompted many to share varied feedback.

“Lots love from India,” posted an Instagram person. “Amazing,” shared one other. “POV: You can find India anywhere,” expressed a 3rd. “You are outstanding,” commented a fourth. “Wow,” wrote a fifth.