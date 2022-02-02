Man sits on car’s bonnet for stunt, Mumbai Police uses video to post advisory

Do you commonly use social media? Then there’s a risk that you might have seen the video involving a automotive and two males. The video reveals one of many males driving the automotive and the opposite one sitting on the bonnet. Mumbai Police has now taken to Twitter to share a submit involving the video and the motion the division took relating to the matter. Their submit is full with a clip.

“Don’t Dare This Devil’s Act. They wanted to experience the cool breeze but chose the wrong location and landed up getting the chills at Bandra PStn. Allowing his friend to ride on the bonnet of his car cost dearly to two men who were booked under IPC Sections 279 and 336,” Mumbai Police wrote whereas posting the video.

The video opens to indicate the stunt. It then goes on to indicate the 2 males admitting their errors and apologising. Take a glance:

The submit has been shared somewhat over an hour in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gathered greater than 89,000 views and the numbers are shortly rising. The share has additionally gathered varied feedback. While some appreciated Mumbai Police, others showcased their displeasure in regards to the stunt.

“How few people take their LIFE for granted… sad to see this,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “How is the josh now,” sarcastically requested one other. “More power to you Mumbai Police,” expressed a 3rd. “Mumbai Police at its best,” posted a fourth.

What are your ideas on the submit shared by Mumbai Police?