Man Slaps Molten Metal With Bare Hand. Old Video Baffles Twitter

The man is seen touching the molten metallic along with his naked hand.

The video exhibits a person – who appears like a manufacturing unit employee – sitting subsequent to a stream of molten lava-like scorching liquid metallic with out his security glove. He quickly begins slapping the liquid metallic twice, baffling the netizens. But the person stays unhurt and even exhibits his palm which does not have any harm marks. The video has been seen greater than 3.5 million occasions.

Surprised? Well, this occurred due to Leidenfrost impact.

A extremely dramatic instance of the Leidenfrost impact the moisture on his pores and skin boils immediately, forming a layer of steam that insulates for a really quick time, a brief barrier between this particular person and the molten metallic pic.twitter.com/USwGCRlj5Q — Science lady (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 29, 2022

The video, which went viral on web a couple of years in the past, was shared once more by a Twitter consumer Science Girl who defined the precept.

“A really dramatic example of the Leidenfrost effect. The moisture on his skin boils instantly, forming a layer of steam that insulates for a very short time, a temporary barrier between this person and the molten metal,” the accompanying tweet stated.

The identical Twitter deal with has different movies to assist customers perceive what the Leidenfrost impact is.

“A more traditional way for it to be understood. The water hits the hot pan, which is hotter than the waters boiling point, a vapour layer is created that repels the water from even making contact with the metal so it kind of hovers,” based on one other tweet from the consumer.

It exhibits water droplets shape-shifting into starfish-like construction after which spinning round what seems to be a scorching pan.

The video has baffled the web, with billionaire Elon Musk reacting to it. “Don’t try this at home,” he stated in a tweet.

“Don’t try this at home” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2022

The video displaying the person slapping scorching molten liquid first surfaced in 2018. In articles which talked concerning the video that point, the person was recognized as an Armenian metal employee named Arkady Mgdsyan. The liquid metallic was described to be molten metal, which was round 1,370 levels Celsius (2,500 levels Fahrenheit).

An article stated that Mgdsyan realized of this impact from his co-workers, who’ve nearly all pulled off this feat, their metal mill’s custom. The trick is form of an expert ceremony of passage.