Man slips and falls on Delhi Metro tracks, CISF personnel saves his life. Watch

A video of a policeman saving a person’s life was not too long ago posted on the official Twitter deal with of CISF. The incident came about at Delhi’s Shahdara Metro Station. The cop is now being hailed as hero by many. There is an opportunity that after seeing the video you’ll do the identical too.

“A passenger namely Mr Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out,” they wrote whereas posting the video.

The clip opens to point out a person slipping and falling down on tracks. Within moments, a number of CISF personnel standing on the alternative platform begin shifting in the direction of the person. Finally, certainly one of them will get down on the tracks to assist the person in bother.

Take a take a look at the video that reveals how the CISF personnel saved the person’s life:

The video was posted two days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 26,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally amassed about 1,700 likes. People posted numerous feedback to reward the CISF personnel who rescued the person and saved his life.

“Kudos to the CISF personnel who went beyond his duty and saved the person… Salute to CISF and the brave officer,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Appreciate the timely help. I think the person was using mobile and walking. Kindly do not do such things when one is walking near railway tracks,” posted one other. “Kudos to CISF personnel for saving precious life. Message to all- keep mobile in the pocket while on the move and be safe,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?