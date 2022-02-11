Man squeezes through tiny opening in the ground. Viral video may make your heart race faster

“That’s a nope for me,” that is what a Twitter consumer wrote whereas reacting to this video of a person getting into a cave within the floor. After seeing the video that reveals the person doing that by getting into by way of a tiny opening, you may additionally be inclined to say the identical. Also, that is positively not one of many movies that somebody with claustrophobia ought to watch.

The video was initially posted on TikTok final yr, studies Yahoo life. The unique poster, recognized as Ethan, additionally shared and advisory. “Do not attempt. Done in [the] company of cave rescue class professional cavers,” he added. The video has now created a storm on Twitter after being re-shared on the platform by a person. “Excuse me…what?!?” they wrote whereas sharing the video.

The video opens to point out a person standing whereas wanting on the digicam and smiling. Within moments, he walks ahead and stands in entrance of a small opening within the floor. What occurs subsequent is the person squeezing himself into the outlet.

Take a take a look at the video which will go away you with plenty of feelings:

The video, since being posted just a few days in the past, has gathered greater than two million views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit varied sorts of feedback.

“I just passed out watching this,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “I’m not terribly claustrophobic, but unless there is a giant freaking cave on the other side of that little hole, no freaking way,” posted one other. “I have never related to a fellow human being less,” expressed one other. “That’s a nope for me,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?