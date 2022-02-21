Man Stabbed After Refusing To Flush Toilet At Back Bay Station, Transit Police Say

BOSTON (CBS) — A Malden man is accused of stabbing a Boston man for refusing to flush the bathroom, MBTA Transit Police say. It occurred at Back Bay Station round 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers discovered the 33-year-old sufferer with a stab wound on his hand. He advised police he was within the lavatory stall when 42-year-old Hector Avededo entered the lavatory. Avededo advised him to flush the bathroom and the sufferer responded that he ought to thoughts his personal enterprise and an argument ensued.

Police mentioned exterior the lavatory, the argument acquired bodily and Avededo stabbed the opposite man earlier than operating away.

Transit officers searched the realm and located Avededo on Huntington Avenue. He was positively recognized and arrested.

Police mentioned a knife was discovered on Avededo.