Man stabbed in Qld prawn trawler brawl

A quarrel aboard a prawn trawler between two crew members off the Gulf of Carpentaria quickly escalated to a stabbing.

Queensland police have charged a 27-year-old Cairns man with grievous bodily hurt following the stabbing on board the trawler about 9pm on Saturday.

The trawler’s captain reported a heated change of phrases that was a bodily battle between two crew members that led to a 27-year-old West Australian man sustaining a “significant laceration to the arm”.

Paramedics tended to the injured man.

Detectives charged the Cairns man with one depend of grievous bodily hurt.

He stays in custody till showing earlier than courtroom on Monday.