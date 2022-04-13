Man Stabbed To Death After Intevening In Fight In Delhi’s Kamla Market

The attacker later tried to flee on his scooter however was caught, mentioned police. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to loss of life with a ‘kirpan’ (dagger) when he tried to cease a scuffle between his pal and the attacker ensued over cash, police mentioned on Wednesday. The incident came about in Central Delhi’s Kamla Market Tuesday night when Ganga Mehto was attacked by Gurdeep Singh allegedly for intervening within the struggle between him and a 43-year-old Siya Ram, police mentioned.

“We got a call about a scuffle at 6.13 pm at Kamla Market Police Station. When our team reached the spot, we found Gurdeep and Siya Ram had been taken to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) for treatment,” mentioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan.

During investigation, police discovered that Gurdeep, a resident of Nangloi, has a finance enterprise in Paharganj and had loaned Rs 1 lakh to Siya Ram three years in the past.

He had come to gather the cash when a scuffle broke out between him and Siya Ram prompting Mehto to intervene, the officer mentioned.

Mehto, stabbed within the neck, was rushed to LNJP hospital in an auto however was declared introduced useless, she mentioned.

Siya Ram, who was additionally injured in neck and face, is out of hazard, she mentioned.

After the assault, Gurdeep tried to flee on his scooter however individuals round apprehended him and thrashed him, the officer mentioned.

“We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Gurdeep, and arrested him. Weapon used has been recovered and further investigation is underway,” Chauhan added.

