Man stoned to death after being accused of raping, murdering 6-year-old girl | News24

A 6-year-old lady has been raped and murdered in a Limpopo village.

Residents stoned the man accused of the crime to loss of life.

The man apparently led the kid’s household to her physique, which had been hidden in some bushes.

On Saturday, police had been known as to Petanenge village exterior Tzaneen after a 28-year-old man was killed.

The baby was killed in Lusaka village close by. Officers discovered that the kid had suffered “brutal neck injuries”, stated police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the 6-year-old child allegedly fetched some oranges from her grandmother’s home at about 08:30 and never reached her homestead. The family, assisted by community members, started searching for her, and later, at about 14:00, they reportedly received information that the child was last seen with the suspect, who stays in Lusaka village,” stated Mojapelo.

The household went to his dwelling, the place they discovered him hiding, stated Mojapelo.

The man apparently confessed to raping and murdering the kid and led the household to the place the place he had hidden the physique.

“On arrival, the body was indeed found hidden under shrubs,” stated Mojapelo.

Residents then stoned the person to loss of life.

Police have opened circumstances of rape and homicide in relation to the lady and one other case of homicide that resulted from the vigilantism.

Limpopo police commissioner General Thembi Hadebe stated:

The rape and brutal killing of a 6-year-old baby are shockingly devastating and we, subsequently, name on all our communities, particularly dad and mom and guardians, to all the time take additional measures to guard youngsters.

