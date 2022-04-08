Man suspected of shooting off-duty Inglewood officer last week is arrested in Michigan

A person suspected of capturing an off-duty Inglewood police officer final week has been arrested in Michigan, authorities confirmed late Thursday.

Marquis Wilkerson, 27, was taken into custody by federal marshals and native authorities close to Flint, Mich., based on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Wilkerson faces a number of felony fees, together with tried homicide, kidnapping and spousal assault, deputies stated.

His extradition to Los Angeles is pending.

On March 31, authorities stated, a plainclothes, off-duty Inglewood police officer was shot about 10:15 a.m. in a residential alley close to Lennox Boulevard and Osage Avenue. He was hit within the leg and arm, based on legislation enforcement sources, and underwent surgical procedure.

Investigators realized that the off-duty officer went to the world to assist a member of the family “in possibly retrieving property” when he was confronted by a suspect who drew a handgun and fired a number of occasions, deputies stated.

It was the second such capturing of an off-duty legislation enforcement officer in latest months.

In January, off-duty Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos was shot and killed within the unincorporated Florence-Firestone neighborhood close to Watts.

Arroyos, 27, and his girlfriend have been robbed as they sat of their parked automotive in an alley whereas home searching, authorities stated.

Four folks have been charged with murdering Arroyos in help of the Florencia 13 gang, based on federal prosecutors. Investigators stated the group had noticed Arroyos sporting chains round his neck and determined to rob him.

Anyone with details about the March 31 capturing can name the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.