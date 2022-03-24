Man taken into custody after breaching Hollywood Burbank Airport property

A person suspected of breaching Hollywood Burbank Airport property was taken into custody late Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.

The breach occurred round 10 p.m., mentioned Mike Christensen, an airport spokesperson.

Christensen didn’t have data on the place precisely the breach occurred and mentioned the person’s age was not instantly out there.

According to KCBS-TV Channel 2, the incident occurred on the airfield. In footage shot from a information helicopter, a person is seen strolling and operating previous gear and autos parked on the aspect of the airfield earlier than law enforcement officials wrestle him to the bottom and handcuff him.

There was no impact on airport operations, Christensen mentioned.

Further data was not out there Wednesday evening.