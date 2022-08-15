Man taken into custody over death of mother-of-four killed on a dirt road

A 38-year-old man has been taken into custody over the loss of life of a mother-of-four whose physique was found by youngsters using on quad bikes on a dust street in north Queensland.

Police have been known as about 4.45pm on Saturday to Jaloonda Road in Bluewater after a bunch of youngsters discovered the lifeless 44-year-old lady.

Police are questioning the person.

The 38-year-old Deeragun man was taken into custody with out incident round 8.30pm on Sunday at a enterprise close to Main Street on the Bruce Highway at Proserpine.

He is being questioned by police in Mackay.