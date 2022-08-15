Man taken into custody over death of mother-of-four killed on a dirt road
A 38-year-old man has been taken into custody over the loss of life of a mother-of-four whose physique was found by youngsters using on quad bikes on a dust street in north Queensland.
Police have been known as about 4.45pm on Saturday to Jaloonda Road in Bluewater after a bunch of youngsters discovered the lifeless 44-year-old lady.
The 38-year-old Deeragun man was taken into custody with out incident round 8.30pm on Sunday at a enterprise close to Main Street on the Bruce Highway at Proserpine.
He is being questioned by police in Mackay.
Investigators additionally declare the person was travelling south on the Bruce Highway close to Yarlboroo about 11.30am on Sunday when he allegedly pointed a shotgun at a passing motorist, allegedly firing one shot into the facet of her car.
The sufferer, who was not recognized to the person, was not bodily harmed throughout the incident.
There isn’t any ongoing risk to both the Bluewater or Yarlboroo communities.
On Sunday, Detective Inspector Jason Shepherd stated the girl lately moved to the fishing village alone.
Loading