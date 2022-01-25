Man tracks down and confronts gym goer who took AirPods in video viewed over 2M times

One fitness center goer’s mission to seek out his stolen Apple AirPods was documented in a TikTok video that has been considered over 2.1 million instances.

The video was posted Jan. 10 by person @gabriel4j.

“Our AirPods got stolen at Planet Fitness and we tracked the location,” overlay textual content acknowledged because the three-minute video commenced. It confirmed a male sporting shorts strolling by way of snow to an unknown location.

The male knocked and an older lady answered the door, which instilled “doubt” within the particular person who allegedly had his AirPods stolen. He requested to talk together with her.

He repeatedly tried to elucidate that his earphones had been stolen on the native fitness center and so they had been traced again to her residence. Meanwhile, the girl spoke to somebody in the home.

“Then she started talking to her son and I saw him earlier at the gym so I knew we had the right house,” the overlay textual content mentioned.

Another particular person defined to the girl how they situated the AirPods, mentioning GPS monitoring and the way the earphones are linked to their gadgets. The different particular person says he simply needs the AirPods again and will not press fees.

They additionally inform the girl that her son was at Planet Fitness earlier as a result of they noticed him.

“We just want them back; we ain’t gonna do nothing, bro,” they inform the person who allegedly stole them.

The door shuts and the girl can audibly be heard asking the place the AirPods are. Meanwhile, the 2 males speak and one mentions that he used to work with the accused. They each recall the person being within the locker room with them on the similar time earlier that night.

“Don’t worry, he’s gonna get them,” the girl tells them a second later.

The AirPods are then returned to their rightful proprietor.

Nearly 3,000 folks commented on the video, with many praising the mom for questioning her son and ensuring the stolen merchandise was correctly returned. Some mentioned that the boy “embarrassed” his mother, and he or she did not let him get away with it.

“Lol the mom was not playing games,” one particular person mentioned. “She closed that door and told him to go get them headphones.”

Another person talked about how idiotic it’s to steal Apple merchandise as a result of all of them will be tracked to the unique proprietor.

There had been additionally feedback concerning the particular person going to the house to get again his property, with some going so far as to name him “cheap.” That rhetoric appeared to be a part of the minority.

“How y’all calling him cheap.. but somebody STOLE his stuff?” one particular person mentioned. “How is he the cheap one?”

“all you guys saying ‘not worth it’ you obviously don’t work for what u have,” one other particular person mentioned. “it’s worth it when u had to work for it and spend your own money.”

A pair of Apple AirPods simply run over $100, with some pairs costing over $200 and past.

As one commenter mentioned, it is not concerning the value.

“I would look for anything that got stolen because it’s mine and they don’t deserve it,” they mentioned.