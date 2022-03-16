Man tried to make ex-wife’s death look like suicide, murder trial told

“The Crown says that the accused sustained the scratch to his nose when he assaulted and killed Samantha Fraser in the garage,” the prosecutor mentioned.

Evidence would present it was possible Mr Basham’s DNA was below Ms Fraser’s fingernails, she mentioned.

Defence counsel Ashley Halphen mentioned Mr Basham admitted breaching an intervention order when he entered his former associate’s residence, that he was within the storage when she drove in, and that he prompted her “non-fatal” accidents.

But “he categorically denies” killing her, Mr Halphen mentioned, and “vehemently denied” allegations he was obsessive, controlling and aggressive whereas they had been married.

“The issue, members of the jury, is whether or not Mr Basham’s actions went further and beyond causing those injuries,” the defence lawyer mentioned. He urged the jury to not exclude the likelihood Ms Fraser was alive when her ex-husband left her.