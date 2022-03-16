Man tried to make ex-wife’s death look like suicide, murder trial told
“The Crown says that the accused sustained the scratch to his nose when he assaulted and killed Samantha Fraser in the garage,” the prosecutor mentioned.
Evidence would present it was possible Mr Basham’s DNA was below Ms Fraser’s fingernails, she mentioned.
Defence counsel Ashley Halphen mentioned Mr Basham admitted breaching an intervention order when he entered his former associate’s residence, that he was within the storage when she drove in, and that he prompted her “non-fatal” accidents.
But “he categorically denies” killing her, Mr Halphen mentioned, and “vehemently denied” allegations he was obsessive, controlling and aggressive whereas they had been married.
“The issue, members of the jury, is whether or not Mr Basham’s actions went further and beyond causing those injuries,” the defence lawyer mentioned. He urged the jury to not exclude the likelihood Ms Fraser was alive when her ex-husband left her.
“Did Samantha Fraser suicide?” Mr Halphen mentioned. “You will need to consider whether you can exclude suicide as a possibility. If you cannot, you must return a verdict of not guilty.”
Mr Halphen labelled the case a “whodunit” and mentioned the defence argument had a “quite different ending” to what the prosecution alleged.
It was Ms Fraser’s birthday the day earlier than she died, and the trial heard she celebrated with household and buddies, and likewise despatched a message to a person she had begun seeing. The message was constructive and addressed the brand new chapter of her life.
Dr Rogers instructed the jury Ms Fraser had issues about remarks Mr Basham made whereas they had been collectively, together with one remark when guests had been over: “You never know when someone will break into your house and do you harm.”
She additionally alleged he made the risk: “If I can’t have you, no one will.”
The prosecutor mentioned Mr Basham had instructed his buddies Ms Fraser had cheated on him and he would get her again. He allegedly instructed one: “Just you wait and see, I will get her.”
The jury will examine Ms Fraser’s residence on Thursday.
If you or anybody you recognize wants assist name Lifeline 131 114, or Beyond Blue 1300 224 636.
